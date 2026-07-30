Russian stock market closes lower as major indices drop

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The benchmark MOEX Index slid 1.22% to end the main trading session at 2,209.84 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 1.84% to 871.74 points. The yuan shed 4.5 kopecks, closing at 11.75 rubles.

"The MOEX Index posted a strong start today, rallying above 2,280 points, before sellers regained the upper hand in the second half of the session," Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

"Shares in timber group Segezha surged 27.7% on no fresh corporate news, suggesting the ruble's recent weakening drove the rally," Natalya Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Global, noted.

Utility provider Unipro led the decliners, with its shares dropping 4.6% n the absence of any news, but likely as investors anticipate the company's H1 2026 IFRS financial results, Milchakova explained.

"Barring new catalysts, market participants may look to lock in profits ahead of the weekend. We expect the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,150-2,270 range tomorrow," Smirnov said.

BCS World of Investments forecasts tomorrow's dollar rate at 79-81 rubles and the yuan at 11.65-11.95 rubles.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,150 and 2,250 points on Friday, July 31. The firm projects the dollar, euro, and yuan to trade at 79-81 rubles, 91-93 rubles, and 11.4-11.9 rubles, respectively.