Estonia extends 12-hour operation of Russian border crossing points indefinitely

VILNIUS, July 30. /TASS/. Estonia's Ministry of Interior has announced the indefinite extension of the current restrictions at border crossing points on the border with Russia. Under these restrictions, all checkpoints will continue to operate for 12 hours per day - from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. GMT, the head of the ministry, Igor Taro, has stated.

"From the very beginning, we used an approach of imposing restrictions for three months to see how the situation on the eastern border develops, whether anything improves, whether it becomes easier. It has not improved, it has not become easier. It can be said with a high degree of probability that in the foreseeable future this improvement will not occur, so the decision becomes indefinite," the Delfi portal quoted him as saying.

Taro noted that railway border crossing points will also switch to a 12-hour schedule.

In December 2025, Bloomberg reported that restrictions imposed by Estonian authorities on the border with Russia were harming the economy of Narva and other border towns and districts, depriving local residents of a sense of security and unnerving them.