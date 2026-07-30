Press review: US-Iran strike lull short-lived and Telegram's Durov faces terrorism charges

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Iran resumes attacks after Hormuz talks collapsed, fueling fears of a prolonged conflict with the United States; Ukrainian fighters are expanding operations in Africa and the Middle East to undermine Russian interests; and Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities over the platform’s failure to remove illegal content. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Media: Iran-US conflict could drag on for decades as Hormuz dispute derails diplomacy

Iran has resumed attacks against US allies by launching a missile strike on an American military base in Jordan. The United States refrained from striking Iran directly but, together with Saudi Arabia, targeted pro-Iranian groups in Iraq in an effort to draw Riyadh deeper into the confrontation. As a result, the five-day pause in hostilities announced by President Donald Trump came to an end. According to media reports, the fighting resumed after talks in Oman collapsed, with Iran rejecting a proposal for joint administration of the Strait of Hormuz because it seeks exclusive control over the strategic waterway.

Experts interviewed by Izvestia said the US-Iran conflict could continue for decades.

While periods of de-escalation may occur, the region is nevertheless likely to remain unstable, international affairs expert Elena Suponina told Izvestia. According to her, the recent pause in fighting had been intended to create an opportunity for negotiations, but Iran categorically refused to make concessions regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Even a potential US withdrawal from the region and a change of government in Israel in favor of compromise-minded leaders would not resolve the long-standing contradictions underlying the conflict, political analyst and US affairs expert Dmitry Drobnitsky believes. According to him, Washington intends to counter Tehran’s influence by confronting its proxy forces, but the effectiveness of periodic Pentagon airstrikes and raids remains questionable. At the same time, a prolonged ground campaign similar to the Iraq War would require enormous resources. While the United States possesses such capabilities, a lengthy war would damage Donald Trump’s political standing, Drobnitsky argued.

Washington is also attempting to draw the Gulf states into open conflict, even though they have no desire to become directly involved after becoming largely disillusioned with US security guarantees, Drobnitsky emphasized. In his view, Saudi Arabia was the only country still capable of escalating the confrontation, but it found itself in a vulnerable position after the Houthis blocked access through the Red Sea.

Ilya Vaskin, junior researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern, Caucasus and Central Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti that Iran intends to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz in order to regulate maritime traffic.

In his view, although US-Saudi strikes on Iraq increase the risk of the Middle East conflict spreading to other countries, such a scenario remains unlikely for now. "Tehran has no interest in expanding the war, as the Iranian leadership already faces enough domestic challenges. At most, we should expect reciprocal missile and drone strikes," the expert said.

Vaskin believes that, through attacks on US facilities across the region during the current escalation, Tehran is seeking to increase Washington’s costs of continuing the conflict while also securing recognition of at least joint control of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman.

Iran’s unwillingness to compromise during the talks in Oman is part of its broader bargaining strategy in the conflict with the United States, Kamran Gasanov, Doctor of Political Science at the University of Salzburg, told Vedomosti. In his view, preserving Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz serves as insurance in case Washington refuses to accept Tehran’s conditions, lift sanctions on Iran, and return its frozen assets.

The presence of Ukrainian mercenaries is being detected in an increasing number of conflicts far beyond the special military operation zone. Ukrainian fighters took part in war crimes against civilians during the capture of the Sudanese city of El Fasher last year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia. France is actively assisting Ukraine in these efforts as it seeks to restore its influence in the Sahel region. Experts believe Burkina Faso and Niger could become the next targets for Paris and Kiev.

The geographical scope of Ukrainian military formations’ presence in Africa continues to expand into active conflict zones. Mercenaries from Ukraine have been spotted in Mali, Libya and Sudan. In particular, they participated in the capture of the city of El Fasher by the rebel Rapid Support Forces in November last year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia.

"As is well known, after the city was seized by the rebels, horrific crimes were committed against the local civilian population. All of this took place with the direct participation of Ukrainian mercenaries. They are also present in several other African countries, seeking to undermine the interests of Russia as well as those of many African states," Borisenko said.

According to him, Ukraine is seeking to open a "second front" against Russia on African territory. At the same time, its fighters are operating not only there but also in countries across the Middle East.

Ukraine’s primary activities on the continent consist of countering the Russian Armed Forces’ Africa Corps in an effort to weaken Russia’s position, as well as carrying out armed operations against tankers transporting Russian hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean Sea.

Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, serves as the principal operational base for Ukrainian mercenaries, while the poorly controlled border between Mauritania and Mali provides a convenient corridor for supplying drones and other military equipment, Tigran Meloyan, an analyst at the Higher School of Economics’ Center for Mediterranean Studies, told Izvestia. At the same time, he noted that it is extremely difficult to estimate the number of Ukrainian mercenaries operating in the region.

Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov has been charged under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (facilitating terrorist activities), Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said. The FSB’s Public Relations Center clarified that, in violation of Russian law, Telegram’s administration failed to remove "numerous channels, chats, and bots on the messaging platform that are actively used by Ukrainian special services, terrorist and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass killings, and cyber fraud in Russia." According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, Durov could face up to life imprisonment if convicted, while the charges alone do not automatically affect Telegram’s legal status or operations in Russia.