Press review: US-Iran strike lull short-lived and Telegram's Durov faces terrorism charges

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Iran resumes attacks after Hormuz talks collapsed, fueling fears of a prolonged conflict with the United States; Ukrainian fighters are expanding operations in Africa and the Middle East to undermine Russian interests; and Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities over the platform’s failure to remove illegal content. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Media: Iran-US conflict could drag on for decades as Hormuz dispute derails diplomacy
Iran has resumed attacks against US allies by launching a missile strike on an American military base in Jordan. The United States refrained from striking Iran directly but, together with Saudi Arabia, targeted pro-Iranian groups in Iraq in an effort to draw Riyadh deeper into the confrontation. As a result, the five-day pause in hostilities announced by President Donald Trump came to an end. According to media reports, the fighting resumed after talks in Oman collapsed, with Iran rejecting a proposal for joint administration of the Strait of Hormuz because it seeks exclusive control over the strategic waterway.
Experts interviewed by Izvestia said the US-Iran conflict could continue for decades.
While periods of de-escalation may occur, the region is nevertheless likely to remain unstable, international affairs expert Elena Suponina told Izvestia. According to her, the recent pause in fighting had been intended to create an opportunity for negotiations, but Iran categorically refused to make concessions regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Even a potential US withdrawal from the region and a change of government in Israel in favor of compromise-minded leaders would not resolve the long-standing contradictions underlying the conflict, political analyst and US affairs expert Dmitry Drobnitsky believes. According to him, Washington intends to counter Tehran’s influence by confronting its proxy forces, but the effectiveness of periodic Pentagon airstrikes and raids remains questionable. At the same time, a prolonged ground campaign similar to the Iraq War would require enormous resources. While the United States possesses such capabilities, a lengthy war would damage Donald Trump’s political standing, Drobnitsky argued.
Washington is also attempting to draw the Gulf states into open conflict, even though they have no desire to become directly involved after becoming largely disillusioned with US security guarantees, Drobnitsky emphasized. In his view, Saudi Arabia was the only country still capable of escalating the confrontation, but it found itself in a vulnerable position after the Houthis blocked access through the Red Sea.
Ilya Vaskin, junior researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern, Caucasus and Central Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti that Iran intends to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz in order to regulate maritime traffic.
In his view, although US-Saudi strikes on Iraq increase the risk of the Middle East conflict spreading to other countries, such a scenario remains unlikely for now. "Tehran has no interest in expanding the war, as the Iranian leadership already faces enough domestic challenges. At most, we should expect reciprocal missile and drone strikes," the expert said.
Vaskin believes that, through attacks on US facilities across the region during the current escalation, Tehran is seeking to increase Washington’s costs of continuing the conflict while also securing recognition of at least joint control of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman.
Iran’s unwillingness to compromise during the talks in Oman is part of its broader bargaining strategy in the conflict with the United States, Kamran Gasanov, Doctor of Political Science at the University of Salzburg, told Vedomosti. In his view, preserving Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz serves as insurance in case Washington refuses to accept Tehran’s conditions, lift sanctions on Iran, and return its frozen assets.
Izvestia: Ukraine seeks to open 'second front' against Russia in Africa
The presence of Ukrainian mercenaries is being detected in an increasing number of conflicts far beyond the special military operation zone. Ukrainian fighters took part in war crimes against civilians during the capture of the Sudanese city of El Fasher last year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia. France is actively assisting Ukraine in these efforts as it seeks to restore its influence in the Sahel region. Experts believe Burkina Faso and Niger could become the next targets for Paris and Kiev.
The geographical scope of Ukrainian military formations’ presence in Africa continues to expand into active conflict zones. Mercenaries from Ukraine have been spotted in Mali, Libya and Sudan. In particular, they participated in the capture of the city of El Fasher by the rebel Rapid Support Forces in November last year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia.
"As is well known, after the city was seized by the rebels, horrific crimes were committed against the local civilian population. All of this took place with the direct participation of Ukrainian mercenaries. They are also present in several other African countries, seeking to undermine the interests of Russia as well as those of many African states," Borisenko said.
According to him, Ukraine is seeking to open a "second front" against Russia on African territory. At the same time, its fighters are operating not only there but also in countries across the Middle East.
Ukraine’s primary activities on the continent consist of countering the Russian Armed Forces’ Africa Corps in an effort to weaken Russia’s position, as well as carrying out armed operations against tankers transporting Russian hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean Sea.
Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, serves as the principal operational base for Ukrainian mercenaries, while the poorly controlled border between Mauritania and Mali provides a convenient corridor for supplying drones and other military equipment, Tigran Meloyan, an analyst at the Higher School of Economics’ Center for Mediterranean Studies, told Izvestia. At the same time, he noted that it is extremely difficult to estimate the number of Ukrainian mercenaries operating in the region.
Vedomosti: Russia levies terrorism-related charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov
Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov has been charged under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (facilitating terrorist activities), Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said. The FSB’s Public Relations Center clarified that, in violation of Russian law, Telegram’s administration failed to remove "numerous channels, chats, and bots on the messaging platform that are actively used by Ukrainian special services, terrorist and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass killings, and cyber fraud in Russia." According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, Durov could face up to life imprisonment if convicted, while the charges alone do not automatically affect Telegram’s legal status or operations in Russia.
If the charges under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code are proven, Durov could face between eight and 15 years in prison, along with a fine ranging from 300,000 to 700,000 rubles ($3.757-8.766), or life imprisonment, according to Dmitry Galantsev, managing partner of the Propositum law firm. "This is an especially grave offense, and the article provides no alternative to imprisonment," he told the newspaper.
Given the multiple counts involved, Durov could face the maximum possible sentence if convicted, Anna Sungurova, attorney, partner, and head of the St. Petersburg branch of the Intellect law firm, said.
"The most realistic scenario is a trial in absentia, a conviction in absentia, and the seizure of assets in Russia," Sungurova continued. "France does not extradite its own citizens, nor do the UAE, despite having an extradition treaty with Russia. Durov also holds Emirati citizenship. Therefore, if a conviction is handed down, it will primarily have symbolic and financial significance," she added.
According to Galantsev, bringing charges against Durov does not automatically result in Telegram ceasing operations in Russia or being designated as an extremist organization, as this would require a separate court ruling establishing that the organization’s activities are extremist in nature. At the same time, he added that the charges could become another reason for further tightening restrictions on the messaging platform.
Izvestia: Georgia reassesses its European integration course while expanding ties with China and Central Asia
The Georgian authorities are changing their approach to European integration. Previously, Tbilisi emphasized that it sought to join the European Union, although it was in no rush to do so. Now, the country’s very course toward EU membership is being called into question. At the same time, the authorities have stepped up efforts in other directions, expanding contacts with China and the countries of Central Asia, Izvestia writes.
The issue was addressed in the greatest detail by Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. He noted that Brussels is discussing abandoning the principle of consensus, under which a single country can block a common decision. Instead, EU officials want to introduce voting by a simple majority. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also said that public trust in the European Union is declining in Georgia.
Against this backdrop, Georgia has begun reassessing its foreign policy orientation. Other directions have recently become increasingly important for the country. In June, Georgia and China elevated their relationship to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Izvestia writes. In addition, contacts with the countries of Central Asia have intensified significantly.
Archil Sikharulidze, political analyst and founder of the SIKHA Foundation research institute, explained that the Georgian authorities are changing their attitude toward European integration because of changes within the European Union itself.
"Initially, joining the EU meant strengthening security and improving the socio-economic situation. But now Europe is unable to help Georgia in either respect. The bloc is locked in a sharp confrontation with Russia and is experiencing a serious economic downturn. Moreover, Brussels has needlessly fallen out with Georgia’s ruling party and has no intention of changing its policy," he said.
In turn, Shota Apkhaidze, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, believes that the Georgian authorities are trying to maneuver but, in reality, have no intention of abandoning European integration.
"What we are seeing is bargaining between the West and Tbilisi. The European Union continues its campaign against the Georgian authorities, while they are trying to encourage Brussels to engage in dialogue. I do not believe that Georgian Dream is actually prepared to officially abandon the idea of European integration. The party itself has done a great deal to advance Georgia’s accession to the EU and also fears the opposition and possible street unrest," he said.
Kommersant: Russian wine growth stalls amid weaker demand
Russia’s winemaking boom has come to an end, with production falling by 12.6-14% year over year in January-June. Despite systematic government support measures and restrictions on imports, Russian producers are facing declining demand for wine overall and a shift in consumer preferences toward other types of alcoholic beverages, as many consumers view wine prices as too high and the available selection as insufficient, Kommersant writes.
Russia produced 15.44 mln decaliters (dal) of still wine and 6.16 mln dal of sparkling wine in January-June 2026, according to data from the Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Regulation (RATK). Compared with the same period a year earlier, production declined by 12.6% and 14%, respectively. In the fortified wine segment, output fell by 31.6% year over year to 441,100 dal.
The downturn has affected virtually all of Russia’s major wine-producing regions. The market trend reversed after three consecutive years of growth. For example, in 2025, Russian production of still wine increased by 13.6% year over year, sparkling wine by 7.7%, and fortified wine by 12.7%.
The optimistic expectations held by winemakers last year have not materialized, as consumers have become increasingly focused on cutting spending and demand has weakened. According to RATK, retail sales of still wine in Russia fell by 2.7% year over year to 26.38 mln dal in January-June 2026. Sales of sparkling wine, meanwhile, increased by 3.9% to 9.99 mln dal.
Alexander Stavtsev, head of WineRetail, told Kommersant that winemakers are no longer willing to produce for inventory because doing so has become too risky and too expensive. As a result, companies are broadly adjusting their operations and are now producing primarily to meet current demand.
Russian winemakers are raising prices not only because of reduced competition. Alexey Solovyov, head of the testing and laboratory center at the Beliy Mys wine city, also pointed to rising production costs. According to Stavtsev, profitability is being undermined by the fuel crisis, higher prices for crop protection products, elevated borrowing costs, the rising cost of many components, and labor shortages in wine-producing regions.
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