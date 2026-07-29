Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 2.16% to 2,238.52 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.31% to 888.62 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 12 kopecks to 11.79 rubles.

"The stock market correction once again failed to gain momentum. Buyers showed persistence, allowing the MOEX Index to hold above the 2,200-point mark. Today, shares of exporters benefited from a favorable combination of rising oil prices and a weakening ruble. Geopolitical hopes remain intact," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

Freedom Global projects that the MOEX Index could trade within the 2,150-2,250 point range on Thursday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates are 79-81 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11.4-11.9 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker noted that, overall, positive market momentum persists, supporting a continued recovery of the MOEX Index toward the 2,320-point level. In the currency market, the ruble is expected to weaken against major currencies, moving toward the upper bounds of the 11.5-12 rubles per yuan, 78-81 rubles per dollar, and 88-92 rubles per euro ranges.