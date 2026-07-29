Price of Brent oil on ICE up over 8% amid situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery has grown by more than 8% on London’s ICE amid the escalating conflict between the US and Iran, according to trade data.

As of 3:30 p.m. Moscow time (12:30 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 7.31% at $90.24 a barrel. By 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent had extended gains to 8.29% reaching $91.06 per barrel.

As of 7:15 p.m. Moscow time (4:15 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 7.88% at $90.72 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was up by 7.08% at $84.87 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States intends to deliver powerful strikes against Iran in response to the attack on US troops in Jordan. At the same time, Trump expressed readiness to continue negotiations with Iran.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces) announced that it had attacked a US airbase on Jordanian territory and the US Central Command headquarters located there with ballistic missiles.