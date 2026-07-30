Russian, Indonesian naval ships hold joint drills in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian and Indonesian warships have conducted the Russia-Indonesia Joint Naval Exercise Orruda 2026 in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s Pacific Fleet press service reported.

The second joint naval exercise of the Russian and Indonesian naval forces, Orruda 2026, took place in the Sea of Japan. Russia was represented by the Pacific Fleet corvette Sovershenny, while the Indonesian side was represented by the frigate Gusti Ngurah Rai, the press service reported.

During the exercise, the crews maneuvered and practiced communications using various types of signaling. The two countries’ sailors also practices inspections of suspicious vessels, and the blocking and release of a simulated vessel seized by terrorists using the ships’ counter-terrorism units.

In addition, the crews of the friendly nations’ ships drilled counter-attacking unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles, including firing automatic artillery mounts and small arms. Following the firing drill, they practiced search, rescue, and evacuation of the wounded on the water. Deck helicopters were used to practice joint tasks.

At the final stage of the exercise, the ships’ crews repelled simulated attacks by airborne weapons, practiced searching for an aerial target and simulated the use of the vessels’ air defense systems against it.

On the second day of the exercise, a farewell ceremony was held between the ships. The corvette Sovershenny and the frigate Gusti Ngurah Rai parted ways, transmitting the international maritime flag signal "We wish you a safe voyage."