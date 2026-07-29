Annual inflation in Russia totals 5.94% as of July 27 — ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.94% from July 21 to 27, the Economic Development Ministry reported.
"The rate of consumer price growth slowed to 0.04% during the week of July 21-27, 2026. Prices for food products changed by 0.17%. Specifically, fruit and vegetable prices fell by 0.77%, while price dynamics for other food items showed an increase of 0.26%. In the non-food sector, the rate of price growth slowed to 0.15%, while prices in the monitored services sector declined by 0.30%. Annual inflation stood at 5.94% as of July 27," the report said.