WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. A bill to tighten US sanctions against Russia and Iran passed its second procedural vote in the US Senate on Wednesday, according to a C-SPAN broadcast.

As many as 84 senators voted to launch debates on this document, while 12 were against. This means that the work on the bill may be continued, and the final voting may be organized later.

The initial procedural voting on the document was held on Tuesday, when it was supported by 86 senators, with 12 being against.

The Republicans, who have the majority in the Senate, expect to hold a final vote on the measure possibly by the end of this week, Punchbowl News, a media outlet covering legislative activity at Congress, reported earlier. The document was co-authored by Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), who died suddenly on July 11.

The bill envisages restrictions on Russia’s political and military leaders, and state-owned companies as well as secondary sanctions against Russia’s trade partners. Senators also proposed a 100% tariff on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump actually supported the bill but said that he sees no need for the House of Representatives to interrupt the parliamentary recess in August to review the sanctions bill promptly.