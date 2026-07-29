Trump supports bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has supported a new bill to tighten sanctions against Russia and Iran drafted in the US Senate.

"I would like them to add provisions on Iran as duties, and not just as sanctions. I think this is important," he said, commenting on the progress of the bill's consideration.

"I think they (Congressmen - TASS) should put in for Russia, but I think they should put in for Iran."

However, he said he did not see the need for the House of Representatives to interrupt the parliamentary recess in August to review the sanctions bill promptly.

"It shouldn't be necessary to be honest," Trump said.