Ukraine loses $70 million daily from downtime of Black Sea ports — paper

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine loses about $70 million daily from the downtime of the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk (until 2016 - Ilyichevsk) and Yuzhny (the ports of Greater Odessa), according to the calculations of the Ukrainian edition of Ekonomicheskaya Pravda (EP).

"Three ports of Greater Odessa accounted for $2.1 billion worth of goods out of total Ukrainian exports worth $3.5 billion in June. Thus, on average, about $70 million worth of products passed through them every day," the EP said.

In the first half of the year Ukraine exported 50.7 million tons of goods, of which about 34 million tons or two thirds passed through the ports of Greater Odessa.

As for exports and imports, of the total 68.5 million tons of goods, more than 40 million tons passed through the sea checkpoints alone, that is, every six tons out of ten, the EP said.

Earlier, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky said that carriers suspended the entry of ships into the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for security reasons since July 22. Some activity is observed only in the direction of the Danube ports of Izmail and Reni, but their capacity is significantly less than that of the ports of Greater Odessa.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports attacks on the Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of military supplies.