Russia, Myanmar expand humanitarian cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/ Russia and Myanmar are developing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and are expanding scientific, academic, and sports exchanges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his visiting Myanmar counterpart, Min Aung Hlaing.

"Cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere has traditionally been extensive," Putin said, noting the expansion of scientific, academic, youth, tourism, and sports exchanges.

According to the Russian leader, visa-free travel between the two countries contributes to the development of bilateral humanitarian cooperation.

Putin announced that a Myanmar consulate general would be opening soon in Vladivostok and noted that there are Myanmar cultural and religious centers in the Altai, Kaluga, and Moscow regions.

"Mr. President told me during our tete-a-tete that an agreement has been reached to build a Russian Orthodox church in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon," Putin added.