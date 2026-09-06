MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved a historic result in the elections, thereby humiliating the current government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev stated.

"The AfD's historic win humiliates the arrogance, narrow-mindedness, warmongering, ineptitude and hypocrisy of the discredited German ruling coalition," the envoy wrote in a post on his X page.

According to exit polls commissioned by the ARD and ZDF TV networks, the Alternative for Germany party is decisively winning the Saxony-Anhalt state election, with 44-44.5% of the vote. This is the party’s best result in a German state in its entire history. Meanwhile, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany is in second place, having lost half of its votes compared to 2021. The party garnered only about 18.5%, its worst result in Saxony-Anhalt.

"The Germans have spoken, and Germany has awoken. Humiliated Merz just became a [Keir] Starmer," Dmitriev noted, referring to the former UK prime minister who was ousted earlier this year due to his party’s loss of popularity.