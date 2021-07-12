Domestic aircraft will be able to refuel on Hainan on preferential terms

HAIKOU, July 12. /TASS/. The airline serving domestic flights can now refuel aircraft at airports in the southern Chinese province of Hainan with bonded fuel on preferential terms. This, according to www.hinews.cn, is stated in a joint resolution of the Chinese Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs and the General Administration of Civil Aviation of China.

The relevant authorities indicated the need for immediate implementation of the provisions governing the refueling of aircraft in the free commercial port of the province. According to the news outlet, now aircraft serving domestic Chinese flights, when refueling, will be exempt from customs duties, VAT and excise taxes on fuel. As far as international flights go, as well as flights connecting the province with Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, such aircraft will also be able to refuel with stored fuel in accordance with current regulations, if the Chinese companies performing them are subject to preferential conditions, the press outlet writes.

Air is the main mode of transportation for domestic and international traffic on Hainan. Aviation plays a key role in building the free trade port in the province. The preferential refueling policy will allow airlines to reduce operating costs for servicing flights, which will help develop the air transportation market in the Hainan province.