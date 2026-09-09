Israel violated ceasefire with Lebanon 7,700 times since June 26 — Lebanese military

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. The number of ceasefire violations committed by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon has exceeded 7,700 since the framework agreement was signed in Washington on June 26, the Lebanese army said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"Repeated attacks by the occupation forces, particularly those that took place in the province of Nabatieh in recent days, have triggered a new wave of civilian displacement from southern regions, designated as security zones," the statement reads.

The Lebanese military believes that Israel’s actions "undermine confidence in the Lebanese army, both inside the country and in the eyes of the international community."

The statement rejects Israel’s claims that the Lebanese armed forces have allegedly been unable to fulfill the mission of ensuring security in the so-called pilot zones.

"When operation control was established in the districts of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, Srifa, and Froun in July, six checkpoints and 13 observation posts have been established there," the document reads. "Our special services have prevented the presence of armed groups there."

Lebanese troops seized ten launchers, seven missiles, six drones, 51 mortars, and over 3,000 cartridges during their inspections in the area.

Alongside these operational actions, the Lebanese military also implemented measures to facilitate the return of displaced civilians, clearing 12 kilometers of roads.

However, the statement says, "only 16% of residents, or 60 out of 450 families, were able to return to the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah because the occupational forces have fully destroyed 85% of the homes there."