Number of billionaires in the world up 13.1% in 2025, reaching record 3,302 — report

GENEVA, June 30. /TASS/. The number of billionaires in the world increased by 13.1% in 2025 and currently stands at a record 3,302, according to an annual report from Swiss bank UBS Group AG, obtained by TASS.

The report covers the period from April 2025 to April 2026.

"We count 3,302 USD billionaires this year, an increase of 383 individuals or almost 13.1% on 2025. Over a thousand of these reside in the United States, 562 in mainland China and 211 in India. Germany and Russia follow with 193 and 122 respectively, the last entities with a billionaire population over a hundred," the report says.

The report indicates that the vast majority of these billionaires own assets valued below USD 50 billion.

"We count 18 individuals with wealth between USD 50 and 100 billion and a further 19 with assets above USD 100 billion, 15 of which are based in the United States," the report says.

According to UBS Group AG, the combined wealth of billionaires will increase by 25% in 2026 compared to the previous year.

As the report states, global wealth is growing: in 2025, total personal wealth is expected to increase by 10%, marking the fastest growth rate in recent years. The bank attributes this growth to strong financial markets and the growth of non-financial assets. However, an analysis of median wealth, in turn, indicates a widening gap between the richest individuals and the rest of the global population.