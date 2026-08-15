Moroccan police use force against hundreds of migrants at Ceuta border, newspaper reports

MADRID, August 15. /TASS/. Moroccan police have used force against migrants at the border with the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, El Pais newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the migrants are from sub-Saharan Africa. Law enforcement officers are beginning to detain undocumented immigrants and are blocking hundreds of migrants from entering Ceuta.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social media regarding preparations for a new mass illegal border crossing into Ceuta. Consequently, Morocco and Spain decided to boost security measures along the city's border. As reported by the EFE news agency, security forces in Morocco have already thwarted an attempt by undocumented migrants to cross into Ceuta.

In late July, tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming and walking, bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Amid the crisis, Madrid deployed the military to help secure the city. While the vast majority of the migrants are believed to have already returned to Morocco, Spanish authorities estimate that approximately 5,000 may still remain in the city.