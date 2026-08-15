Drone debris falls into garden in Turkish Black Sea province — authorities

ISTANBUL, August 15. /TASS/. Drone wreckage has been found in a garden in the village of Yesilkoy in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Duzce, the regional governor’s press office reported.

"On August 15, 2026, <…> a report was received regarding a suspicious object that had fallen into a walnut orchard in the village of Yesilkoy. Security units were dispatched to the scene. Preliminary information suggests the object may be a UAV of undetermined origin," the report said.

In turn, the IHA agency reported the discovery of drone wreckage of unknown origin on the coast in Istanbul’s Arnavutkoy district. The debris was removed to a specialized center by gendarmerie and coast guard units to determine its origin, the agency added.

Debris from UAVs, including those containing explosives, has previously been found in Turkish Black Sea provinces, including Duzce. In particular, an unmanned boat was discovered 500 meters off the coast in the Artvin province, which was later detonated by combat engineers.