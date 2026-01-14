Trade turnover between China, Russia down 6.9% in 2025 to $228 bln — customs

BEIJING, January 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 6.9% in 2025 compared with the previous year to $228.1 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia decreased by 10.4% in the reporting period to $103.3 bln while supplies from Russia to China lost 3.9% to $124.79 bln, according to figures released.

Russia's trade surplus with China over the past 12 months amounted to $21.49 bln, according to data provided by the service. This is 55.4% higher than in 2024.

Moreover, trade turnover between the two countries gained 19.6% in December month-on-month to $24.39 bln. In particular, shipments from China to Russia increased by 22.7% to $11.71 bln, while deliveries from Russia to China amounted to $12.68 bln (an increase of 17%).

The bulk of Russian goods exported to China by value are oil, natural gas, and coal. Other commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, clothing, and footwear.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 26.3% in 2023 to $240 bln. In 2024, it reached a record level of over $244 bln.