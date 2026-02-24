Russian troops equipped with communication in special op zone — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian troops are fully equipped with communication equipment and all the necessary devices for combat missions in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, a deputy commanding officer of an assault company of the Battlegroup West said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We are fully provided with communication equipment and all the necessary devices to effectively execute the assigned missions," the serviceman emphasized.

The ministry noted that during combat operations, the crews of the unmanned systems troops and artillery units do not use foreign-made communication equipment, but rely on domestically produced communications and control systems.