MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The special military operation was launched in a timely and justified manner, as demonstrated by Kiev’s continued slide into Nazi hysteria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment marking the fourth anniversary of the operation’s start.

"The timeliness and propriety of the decision taken by the Russian leadership in 2022 to launch the special military operation are confirmed by the ongoing drift of Kiev-controlled territories into genuine Nazi obscurantism," the diplomat said.

According to her, praise for criminals of the Third Reich and their bloody accomplices — the Bandera followers — the desecration of monuments to Soviet soldier-liberators, the seizure of churches belonging to the canonical Orthodox Church, the repression of believers, and the imposition of increasingly discriminatory legislation have become commonplace there.