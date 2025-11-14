Russian Armed Forces placed second in world's strongest armies list

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian army secured second place in the updated Global Firepower 2025 rating, second only to the US in terms of overall power, according to the ranking.

The compilers of the list recognized the Russian Armed Forces' leadership in self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mines. However, Russia did not rank first in categories such as aircraft, helicopters, and tanks.

The rating noted Russia's significant nuclear potential, which was not included in the ranking calculation.

In addition to the US and Russia, the ten most powerful armies in the world include the armed forces of China, India, South Korea, the UK, France, Japan, Turkey, and Italy.

The Global Firepower ranking considers more than 60 factors to determine the Power Index, including the number of servicemen, the financial base of the armed forces, logistical capabilities, and geography. The maximum possible index is 0.0000. In 2025, the armies of 145 countries were evaluated.