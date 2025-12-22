Russia’s public debt among lowest in developed countries — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s public debt is among the lowest in developed countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an operational meeting with his deputies.

"The head of state [Vladimir Putin] has assessed the situation in the economy. Over the past three years, we expect GDP growth of nearly 10%. Public debt is among the lowest in developed countries," the prime minister said adding that the Russian government has managed to balance the budget.

According to Mishustin, this makes it possible to continue implementing national projects, pursue efforts to achieve technological development goals, meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, and fulfill social obligations to the public.