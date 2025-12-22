Tanker seized by US near Venezuela towed to Texas port — TV

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. The Skipper tanker loaded with Venezuelan oil and seized by the United States off Venezuela in early December has been towed to a port in the US state of Texas, the KHOU television said.

The report says the vessel has been anchored approximately 50 miles (80 km) from the port city of Galveston.

On December 10, US President Donald Trump announced the interception of a sanctioned oil tanker carrying Venezuelan oil and stated that the US intends to take the oil.

On December 20, the US confirmed the interception of the Centuries tanker, which was sailing under the Panamanian flag with a cargo for a Chinese oil trader supplying fuel to Chinese refineries. However, the vessel is not subject to US sanctions. On December 21, Bloomberg reported the detention of the Bella 1 tanker, sailing to Venezuela under the Panamanian flag.