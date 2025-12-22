Russia sends home Ukrainians wishing to reunite with families — right commissioner

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners have carried out an operation to facilitate family reunions, Moscow’s ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"We had great difficulties in transporting the 15 Ukrainian nationals who were to reunite with their families because Ukrainian Nazis keep shelling the Kherson Region and we were unable to evacuate their own fellow citizens. However, we managed to do that after all," Moskalkova said at a meeting of the lower house’s Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

On December 16, 15 Russian nationals returned from Ukraine through the Belarus-Ukraine border to reunite with their families in Russia. A group of Ukrainian nationals also returned to their families, but five of them were unable to leave the Kherson Region amid shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.