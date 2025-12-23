Fitch upgrades Ukraine’s rating to ‘CCC’

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukraine’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from "RD" (Restricted Default) to "CCC", according to a statement published on the agency’s website.

One of the factors behind the positive rating action, Fitch noted, was an agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on an interest-free loan amounting to 90 bln euro.

On December 19, EU countries decided to secure financing for Ukraine totaling 90 bln euro for 2026-2027. The funds will be raised by the bloc’s member states through borrowing, with Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic declining to participate in the arrangement.