Hungary eyes Druzhba pipeline blocking by Kiev political — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Blocking of the Druzhba oil pipeline by the Ukrainian side is a political decision of Kiev, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine is blocking the Druzhba pipeline to the direction of Hungary for several weeks thus far," the minister said. "They block oil supplies on the basis of a political decision," he added.

"We are interested in gas and hydrocarbons supplies to continue, so that they continued reliably and stably as before," the minister noted.