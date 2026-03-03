{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. An extended conflict around Iran may rattle oil markets, as Israel opens the second front by responding to an attack from Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the United States seems to be lacking a straightforward playbook for its Iran war. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Prolonged conflict around Iran may rattle oil markets

Unless the military situation in the Middle East is resolved soon, oil prices may rise by another 30%, experts interviewed by Izvestia warn. Global oil supplies will soon fall sharply as navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has effectively stopped. As a result, demand for Russian crude is likely to grow, while the oil price discount could narrow, potentially boosting the ruble, the volume of reserves in the Russian National Wealth Fund and additional budget revenues. Alternatively, the warring sides may sign a peace deal in the coming weeks.

Read also
FACTBOX: What is known about oil, gas prices amid Middle East tensions

Experts interviewed by Izvestia say the conflict may either morph into prolonged hostilities or end within weeks, with a higher likelihood of the former scenario. According to political scientist and lecturer at the Faculty of Economics of RUDN University Farhad Ibragimov, the killing of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows that the situation is unlikely to be resolved soon. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already vowed retaliation for what happened.

Should restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks continue, Brent could soar to between $100 and $120 per barrel by the end of the spring, with price fluctuations potentially exceeding $130 per barrel amid news about strikes on oil tankers or infrastructure.

Even though the scenario in which the conflict is resolved within weeks seems unlikely, experts say the spike in oil prices would be limited and short-lived, with prices rising to $85 per barrel. This may happen if Iran, which accounts for 3% of the global market, suspends exports. However, other OPEC+ countries could partially offset the volume, financial market expert Olga Gogaladze told Izvestia.

In addition, potential disruptions in Iranian oil supplies create preconditions for narrowing the Urals discount, which has reached $30 per barrel in recent months. Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman does not rule out that the discount will return to levels below $20 per barrel. Kirill Bakhtin, head of the Russian stock analytics center BCS World of Investments, told Kommersant that if the conflict lasts weeks, "demand for Russian oil will rebound, despite sanctions risks, while the oil price discount may fall to between $11 and $13 per barrel, a level seen soon after 2022." At the same time, demand for Russian LNG may also grow. "If Iranian strikes on Qatar lead to a halt in Qatari LNG exports at least in the medium term, this may force the EU to reconsider its ban on Russian LNG," Kaufman predicts.

 

Kommersant: Israel opens second front in response to an attack from Hezbollah

As the large-scale US-Israeli war on Iran entered its third day, the Islamic Republic significantly expanded the geography of its strikes. On March 2, Tehran struck energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Qatar and damaged the US embassy building in Kuwait.

Despite casualties and damage caused by joint US and Israeli airstrikes, Tehran has been reluctant to make any concessions. Iran dismissed statements by US President Donald Trump who said that the Iranian side was looking to resume negotiations. "We will not negotiate with the US," Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani wrote on X on Monday.

On March 2, the Israeli military reported that after two days of confusion and indiscriminate attacks on a wide range of targets across the Middle East, Tehran had switched to well-planned strikes.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held four separate phone calls with the Saudi crown prince, the king of Bahrain, the UAE leader, and the emir of Qatar on March 2.

On Sunday night, after a long hesitation, one of Iran’s key allies decided to join the war as Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired several missiles and drones toward Israel for the first time since 2024. Following that, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an operation against the Shia group. On the same night, the IDF killed top Hezbollah leader Mohammad Raad, among other senior commanders, as it carried out a targeted strike on his residence in Beirut. Lebanon responded by immediately banning Hezbollah’s military activities.

"The IDF was getting ready for the possibility of Hezbollah joining the hostilities," an Israeli military official told Kommersant. "Our troops deployed along the border in the northern theater command had been reinforced both in defensive and offensive terms. These preparations enabled a rapid and effective counteroffensive and guaranteed full operational protection for all scenarios," he added.

US military officials have expressed skepticism about whether the region will have enough weapons for a prolonged military operation. It takes two or three interceptor missiles to neutralize only one ballistic missile launched from Iran, they note. This will inevitably exhaust US resources in the event of a prolonged conflict, army experts warn.

 

Vedomosti: Trump lacks any clear strategy in his war against Iran

Days after the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran was launched, neither Washington nor West Jerusalem did specify how or when the war will end. US President Donald Trump, for one, has been making controversial statements that may indicate that the playbook for his operation against Tehran might be poorly planned.

In a video message posted on his Truth Social network, Trump announced his intention to continue the hostilities as long as it takes to achieve the goals set. And in a phone interview with The New York Times on March 1, he said the operation could last four to five weeks.

He also hinted that replacing the Iranian regime with one less friendly to the United States may be the direct outcome of the Iran war, like in the US invasion of Venezuela in early January. "What we did in Venezuela, I think, is the perfect, the perfect scenario," the US leader told the paper.

Later on Sunday, Republican Mike Turner, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, stated: "He [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] was very clear in the answer that we did not target [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and we were not targeting the leadership in Iran. So the aspect that the United States was not undertaking regime change is very important," the congressman told CBS News in an interview.

The United States has pursued a traditional goal of weakening Iran with a view to destabilizing the situation inside the country and destroying the government control structure, with a government change or fall of the regime being its maximum objective, Prokhor Tebin, director of the Center for Military-Economic Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti.

As to how long the hostilities may take, the expert doubts they would be intensive for long, firstly, because the sides have quite limited stocks of weapons or other long-term precision weapons and, secondly, because the United States is clearly not seeking a lengthy operation, including for political reasons. "In a scenario that would be ideal for the United States, Iran should exhaust its capability and will for proactive resistance quite soon, say, within a fortnight, but this could just as well fail to materialize," Tebin argued. If the United States and Israel see a severely weaker Iran, they could undertake a longer operation to achieve more decisive goals. At the same time, Iran may offer stronger resistance than previously, and then tensions will escalate but under conditions that would be unfavorable to the United States, the expert emphasized.

 

Izvestia: Russia demands that OSCE wrap up its programs in Ukraine

OSCE projects to support Ukraine should be stopped, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told Izvestia. According to the diplomat, Switzerland has extended the mandate of the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairpersonship in Ukraine, Petr Mares, whose key task is to integrate Kiev into the EU and NATO, for another year.

"This special representative works on political instructions from those countries that have sponsored the extra-budgetary `Ukraine support program’. His activities do not require any consensus approval from all OSCE member countries, nor does he report to the OSCE’s decision-making bodies," Polyansky explained.

It is noteworthy that the OSCE runs these programs directly on Ukrainian soil to supply Ukrainian troops. According to the latest updates, in January, Ukraine was provided with equipment for chemical and radiological reconnaissance under the guidance of Mares. And last year, Ukrainian border guards were given gear for operations amid the use of chemical weapons along the same line.

Natalya Yeremina, a professor at St. Petersburg State University, told Izvestia that NATO countries may be preparing military operations in Ukraine under the guise of OSCE-led projects. The UK-and French-led coalition of the willing may deploy troops under the aegis of this organization, she maintained. "This is a way for NATO to consolidate on Ukrainian soil in order to continue anti-Russian activities, instead of stabilizing the situation. This is also understandable given the rhetoric of Western leaders, who have been making emphatically anti-Russian and even Russophobic statements," the expert noted.

The OSCE can become a platform for broader dialogue should the organization return to true neutrality and take the opinions of all parties into account, Moscow Pedagogical State University’s History and Politics Institute Deputy Director Vladimir Shapovalov told Izvestia. According to him, the OSCE had deviated from its original security mandate to become a resource for actively promoting Western narratives and organizing information attacks against Russia. Therefore, it is unlikely to serve as a venue for dialogue on Ukraine, he concluded.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Gold rising to new highs amid Middle East conflict

Gold prices have been growing against the background of the military conflict in the Middle East, and the precious metal could soon revisit its record high or even rise above it. And this momentum will not fade away even if the conflict ends any time soon.

On Monday afternoon, gold rose by approximately 3% per troy ounce to trade at $5,400. If the escalation lasts for another couple of days, gold prices could exceed the record high of $5,626.8 seen at the start of 2026, Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, forecasts.

According to him, even if the active stage of the conflict ends soon, the Iranian impact on gold will not disappear at once. "For the market is driven not only by the war, but also by growing uncertainty. The conflict aggravated the sense of vulnerability in the global security, energy and logistics system. And a mere statement about de-escalation will not remove that," the expert emphasized. However, a correction in gold prices could fall to $5,000-5,100 per troy ounce as the geopolitical situation stabilizes, Marina Nikishova, a lead economist at Bank Zenit, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

However, such episodes usually affect central bank behavior. "Regulators in developing countries and countries with high geopolitical risks have continued to add gold to their reserves for years rather than weeks. So, even if the hot phase ends soon, the risk premium for gold could persist for months, and any price correction will be shallow and lengthy," Chernov warned.

The gold market has long been on a rising trend supported by high demand from central banks, uncertainty around US debt sustainability and expectations of easing global monetary policy. Against this backdrop, the armed conflict serves as a catalyst for accelerated momentum, so the psychological level of $6,000 per troy ounce no longer looks like an extreme goal but rather is quite achievable in a relatively short time, Chernov argued.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 2nd
Read more
Qatar Energy set to declare force majeure on LNG supplies — Reuters
Earlier, the company announced suspension of production of LNG and related products due to Iran’s air strikes
Read more
European gas price may jump to $600 even with short Hormuz closure — expert
A closure would affect more than 20% of global LNG exports
Read more
Over 1,000 diamonds used in main crown of BRICS beauty pageant
The crown is made of gold and weighs more than 850 grams
Read more
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Read more
Indian Defense Ministry to purchase five more Russia’s S-400 squadrons — ANI
According to the news agency, the squadrons will be deployed on both the eastern and western fronts
Read more
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
Read more
Kaliningrad is one of Russia’s most vulnerable regions — Dzhabarov
Since 2022, NATO and EU countries have been pursuing a consistent policy of complicating the situation in the region and creating conditions for its blockade from the rest of Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov said
Read more
Hegseth confirms no American boots on ground in Iran currently
The Pentagon chief declined to discuss further plans of his agency
Read more
US Department of State urges American nationals to leave Middle East countries
Among the countries in the Middle East listed by the US state official are Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen
Read more
US has unlimited reserves of weapons, can wage war forever — president
Donald Trump also again accused former US leader Joe Biden of giving away weapons to Ukraine for free
Read more
US president tells NYT he sees three candidates for post of Iran's leader
Donald Trump declined to respond to a request to name specific names
Read more
Israel hits dozens of Iranian security headquarters in Tehran
In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites
Read more
Iran not developing nuclear weapons, US must stop strikes—- Chinese diplomat
Mao Ning also recalled that the US and Israel attacked Iran during the negotiations, thus violating international law and causing tensions in the Middle East to escalate
Read more
Pentagon Chief says US didn't start the conflict with Iran
Washington will finish it, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
US marines fire at protesters storming consulate in Karachi — Reuters
According to the news agency, the officials’ comments were the first confirmation from the US side that marines were involved in the shooting at protesters
Read more
Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region
"As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted
Read more
Ukrainian attacks affect 131 Russians, including 22 dead over past week — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the most civilian casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions
Read more
Israel instructs to suspend gas production at Leviathan field
Qatar Energy also announced the suspension of liquefied natural gas production in connection with Iran’s air strikes
Read more
West denies Iran right to peaceful use on nuclear energy — Russian diplomat
The US' actions run counter to the nuclear non-proliferation regime and makes it more fragile, Mikhail Ulyanov stressed
Read more
Iran's ambassador to Astana says that conflict with US will be long
Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's advisers
Read more
Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major upheaval in fertilizer market — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector
Read more
Epic Fury timing, US goals in Iran: statements by Pentagon
When conducting a military operation against Iran, the United States is ready to go "as far as we need to advance American interests," Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Iran attacks with drones, ballistic missiles US airbase in Bahrain — TV
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the command and staff building of the airbase was destroyed, fuel tanks were burned
Read more
Pentagon says operation against Iran not another US ‘endless war’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine noted at the same press conference that the campaign is not a short one either
Read more
US missile defense systems fail to secure airspace from Iranian strikes — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the destruction of any system or a strike on a high-tech facility would entail the loss of personnel operating them, in this case, US military personnel
Read more
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 2nd
Read more
Iran hits strategic water reservoirs, energy facility in Qatar
According to Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, the strikes targeted "an integrated industrial compound consisting of production and service facilities" in Ras Laffan and "a vital facility and water reservoirs" in Mesaieed
Read more
No signs that US intend to strike Bushehr NPP — Russian diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that a strike on an operating nuclear plant would be a disaster
Read more
Slots for flights discussed with Middle East airports
The Russian air carrier Aeroflot will start outbound flights from the UAE since March 3
Read more
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Read more
Russia appreciates US mediation on Ukraine but relies on itself only — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on Washington’s mediation toward resolving the Ukraine conflict amid the US attack on Iran
Read more
Insurers to suspend war risks coverage in Persian Gulf
According to market players, insurance rates for the Persian Gulf have recently doubled
Read more
Chukavin rifle accepted into service by Russian Interior Ministry — Kalashnikov Group
"The SVCh is designed to engage enemy personnel, equipment, and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters," the company stated
Read more
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Read more
UAE, Qatar want to convince US to shorten operation against Iran — Bloomberg
The countries are seeking to build a wide coalition to advance a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict to prevent regional escalation and a prolonged energy price shock, Bloomberg reports
Read more
Orban calls on von der Leyen to pressure Zelensky to restore oil transit from Russia
The Hungarian PM said that he had sent a letter to Brussels
Read more
New strikes, casualties on both sides: Middle East conflict
Iran used missiles and drones for new attacks on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars said
Read more
Rise in Russian oil and gas shares pushed MOEX index above 2,800 points — VTB
"This opens up prospects for movement toward the round 3,000-point mark, strengthening investor optimism," Stanislav Kleshchev said
Read more
US president says Washington to soon achieve its goals in Iran — reporter
"It's getting very close too," Donald Trump said
Read more
Israel says 'struck and dismantled' headquarters of Iranian state broadcaster
The Iranian broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Israel and the United States delivered two strikes on buildings located on the territory of the headquarters of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority in Tehran
Read more
Demand for Russian LNG in Asia to rise if Strait of Hormuz is closed — experts
The Strait of Hormuz is a key oil and gas export route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and further with the Indian Ocean, through which more than 20% of global oil and LNG supplies pass
Read more
Russia expects unbiased assessment of attack on Iran from IAEA chief — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov recalled that in 2009 the Agency’s General Assembly had passed a resolution designating attacks on civilian nuclear facilities as a violation of the norms of international law, the United Nations and IAEA Charters
Read more
Middle East commodities’ crisis to temporarily up Russia’s revenues — US analyst
"Oil and natural gas producers are winners," John Kavulich said
Read more
Russia to continue coordination with Iran, China within IAEA, if need be — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out that a special meeting had been held on Monday
Read more
Iran reiterates its inalienable right to enrich uranium during talks with US — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Washington has the right to stop Tehran
Read more
Russian stock market closes in the green on Monday
The MOEX Index added 1.3%, while the RTS Index increased by 1.44%
Read more
Iran hits US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain — IRGC
The US base Arifjan in Kuwait was struck with 12 drones
Read more
‘Black swan’ events that could change situation may emerge in the Middle East — expert
According to Anna Fedyunina, these include the direct involvement of new states in the conflict, as well as attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Prospect for dialogue and assessment of situation: IAEA chief on situation around Iran
The agency continues attempts to resume contacts with Iran’s nuclear regulators, but so far without success
Read more
Settling political scores and plans to destroy Iran: Russian diplomat’s statements
Russia "strongly and categorically condemns" the United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
Iranian missiles hit targets in Gush Dan metropolitan area in central Israel — news agency
No additional details were provided
Read more
Russian oil and gas are not supplied through Strait of Hormuz — experts
A number of Russian companies are involved in upstream projects in Middle Eastern countries, but that oil is formally not Russian, Maxim Malkov said
Read more
Israel refutes reports about missile attack on Netanyahu’s office
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that Iran had delivered a missile strike on Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Read more
Britain, France and Germany to develop long-range missiles — Macron
The French president stressed that as partnerships strengthen, other projects aimed at supporting European sovereignty could appear
Read more
Gas price in Europe surpasses $700 as Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz
The price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
Read more
Iraq says over 70 rockets, drones attack Erbil since start of escalation
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pointed out the complexity of Baghdad's position in the current conflict, as Iraq is "being attacked by various parties involved in the confrontation in the region"
Read more
US realized by second meeting with Iranian negotiators that there to be no deal — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that a third meeting did take place
Read more
US strikes call in question its ability to negotiate on Iranian nuclear dossier — diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, there was no reason for a military action
Read more
US leader wraps up 47-year war between US, Iran — envoy to UN
The Carter administration saw a deterioration in relations with Iran
Read more
Five police officers killed in Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Another six policemen were wounded
Read more
Damage to nuclear power plants in Iran, UAE to cause disaster — nuclear scientist
Damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE during hostilities could have catastrophic consequences, including radiation contamination of the Persian Gulf, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear industry expert and director of the AtomInfo-Center, said
Read more
FACTBOX: Strait of Hormuz tensions, ground operation plans in Middle East conflict
Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari emphasized that Tehran would not allow "a single drop of oil to leave the region"
Read more
Russia’s small missile ship Burya test-fires Pantsir-M missile system in Baltic Sea
The Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system was fired as part of state trials for the Burya small missile ship
Read more
Russian forces liberate over 80 settlements in special operation zone this winter — expert
In February, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 24 settlements, taking control of more than 360 square kilometers of territory
Read more
Israel, US deliver new round of strikes against Tehran — Iranian state television
Powerful explosions have occurred in the city
Read more
Lebanese Health Ministry says 52 killed, 154 wounded in Israeli strikes over past day
The casualty count is expected to increase, the ministry added
Read more
US Embassy in Riyadh ablaze following explosion — Reuters
The news agency did not report on the consequences of the incident
Read more
Lavrov and Saudi counterpart note risk of third countries' involvement in Iran war
The foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation around Iran, which has developed as a result of aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic republic, the statement says
Read more
Double standards undermine UNSC credibility — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani once again reiterated his country’s position that Iran doesn’t seek a war of an escalation of the conflict but "will not surrender its sovereignty"
Read more
Iran launches another round of ballistic missiles against Israel — TV
Most of the projectiles were launched in the direction of the southern parts of Israel and Tel Aviv
Read more
Rostec develops upgraded version of Obereg 2.0 assault body armor
The vest can be equipped with Br4 and more durable Br5 armor panels
Read more
Situation in Iran will disrupt logistics structure for China, India, Europe — expert
Speaking about possible scenarios around the Strait of Hormuz, Yulia Davydova stressed that it was one of the most vulnerable points of the global energy system
Read more
Events over Iran raise doubts if talks with the West are feasible — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the developments in Iran "starkly illustrate the futility of appeals to reason, legality, or respect for sovereignty and mutual interests in today’s international arena"
Read more
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Read more
Europe faces gas crisis if 20% of LNG exits market due to Hormuz closure — expert
According to Maria Belova, Europe could face a gas deficit of up to 40 billion cubic meters and a surge in TTF prices comparable to the spring of 2022
Read more
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
Read more
Gas in Europe at $700, growth of Russian stocks: impact of blocking Strait of Hormuz
The gas price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
Read more
Israel carries out over 1,000 combat sorties over Iran — army
The military accompanied this information with a video clip showing how an Israeli fighter is dodging an Iranian missile in the sky over Tehran
Read more
Fire outbreak eliminated at oil terminal after Ukrainian drone attack
Thirty-eight people and ten vehicle were engaged in fire containment
Read more
Six US troops killed during operation in Middle East — US Central Command
US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region
Read more
Trump carries out most military strikes among latest US presidents — Axios
According to the media outlet, Donald Trump ordered more airstrikes in 2025 than Joe Biden during his entire term
Read more
Israeli operation against Iran may continue until April — radio
This statement came after US President Donald Trump suggested that hostilities in the Middle East may continue for several weeks
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Kuwaiti air defenses destroy over 380 UAVs, 180 missiles launched from Iran — ministry
The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry stressed that the country's Armed Forces are on high alert
Read more
Iran's underground depots remain invulnerable to Israeli, US weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that Iran’s storage facilities were located in rock formations that were not inferior to fortified military infrastructure
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about oil, gas prices amid Middle East tensions
Russia’s leading indices rose as the main trading session started
Read more
US seeks to draw Middle Eastern countries into direct conflict with Iran — source
The source said that the strike on the Hyatt Regency hotel in Riyadh was a US provocation
Read more
Japanese PM Takaichi abstains from legal assessment of military strikes against Iran
Sanae Takaichi noted that she would "openly talk about the Iranian problem" with US President Donald Trump during her visit to the United States later this month
Read more
Global nuclear threat is growing — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister responded to a question about the seriousness of the threat to global nuclear security today in connection with the conflict in the Middle East
Read more
Hungary has satellite data showing Druzhba oil pipeline is operational — Szijjarto
The minister noted that in conditions where oil supplies from the Persian Gulf region have "become uncertain" due to developments surrounding Iran and the possibility of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz being closed, "the blocking of a well-functioning land oil pipeline is an act of aggression against Hungary"
Read more
US ground operation in Iran impossible due to its vast territory size — expert
Retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin pointed out that the US has not concentrated significant ground forces in the Middle East
Read more
US offered Iran free nuclear fuel for 10-year uranium enrichment halt — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Tehran rejected Washington's offer
Read more
UAE leader’s walk at Dubai Mall is 'powerful message' — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the resilient UAE is one of the few truly neutral places in the world
Read more
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
Read more
Readiness to confront Iran, settlement proposals: global reaction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the international community to condemn the US and Israeli strike on hospitals and schools in Iran
Read more
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic five times over past day
There were no reports on casualties among civilians
Read more
Bank of Russia challenges regulation that blocks transfer of assets before EU court
The EU regulation violates the basic and inalienable rights to access justice, inviolability of property, and the principle of sovereign immunity of states and their central banks, guaranteed by international treaties and European Union law
Read more
Kiev’s losses amount to 119,500 soldiers, mercenaries this winter — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev lost around 16,300 drones and 1,400 tanks and other armored vehicles in combat operations between December and February
Read more