Over 1,000 diamonds used in main crown of BRICS beauty pageant

KAZAN, March 3. /TASS/. More than 1,000 diamonds were used by craftsmen in creating the main crown of the BRICS beauty pageant for the "Mrs. BRICS" category, the crown’s creator and vice president of Chamovskikh Jewellery House, Yury Tolmachev, told journalists at a press conference in Kazan.

According to him, the central crown is called "Magna Augusta" ("Great Augusta") and has become a symbol of the unity of the member states. "The most majestic in terms of image, a tribute, and a symbol of unity — this is the Great Crown. Our goal was to show the diversity and multifaceted nature of women, as well as the cultures and traditions of the BRICS countries," Tolmachev said.

The crown is made of gold and weighs more than 850 grams. It features diamonds, pink sapphires, pearls of several shades, tourmalines, rubellites and morganites. "The main crown alone contains more than 1,000 diamonds and over 500 pearls," he specified.

Tolmachev emphasized that the concept is based on a triad of values — goodness, truth, and beauty. "We tried to reflect these values in our works — in the crowns," Tolmachev said.

A total of three crowns were created for the pageant, each for its own nomination. The "Rising Augusta" crown, intended for "Miss BRICS," was inspired by imperial jewelry of the House of Romanov and features aquamarines, pearls, and diamonds. The third crown — "Augusta Florence" ("Blooming") — is designed for young participants in the "Mini Miss BRICS" category. It incorporates pink sapphires, rubellites, tourmalines, and pearls that were hand-strung onto gold threads.

Work on each crown took more than 700 hours, with over 40 specialists involved in the process — from artists and designers to stone setters and polishers. "Magna Augusta" consists of 228 individual elements, the "Rising" crown - of 94, and the "Blooming" crown - of 75.

"This is truly a high-jewelry masterpiece and, most importantly, a symbol of unity," Tolmachev concluded.