Japanese PM Takaichi abstains from legal assessment of military strikes against Iran

TOKYO, March 3. /TASS/. Impossible to come up with a legal assessment of Israel and US’s actions in regard to Iran at the moment, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said adding that she intended to discuss this issue with the US president during her official visit to Washington this month.

"Neither the G7 [member states] nor the United Nations have come up with a clear legal assessment and it goes for Japan as well," she said addressing the country’s parliament.

Takaichi noted that she would "openly talk about the Iranian problem" with US President Donald Trump during her visit to the United States later this month.

The Japanese government neither supported the most recent Israeli and US military strikes against nor condemned them. Japan holds the official stance stating the "inadmissibility of the development of nuclear weapons" by Iran and calls on Tehran to resolve the problem by diplomatic means.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.