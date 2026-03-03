Rise in Russian oil and gas shares pushed MOEX index above 2,800 points — VTB

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The rally in shares of Russian oil and gas companies was the main factor that enabled the MOEX index to break out of consolidation below the 2,800-point mark, VTB’s press service told TASS, citing investment strategist at VTB My Investments Stanislav Kleshchev.

"The rise in shares of Russian oil and gas companies became the key factor that ensured the MOEX index’s breakout from consolidation below the 2,800-point level. This opens up prospects for movement toward the round 3,000-point mark, strengthening investor optimism," Kleshchev said.

Earlier, experts interviewed by TASS said that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East led to a significant rise in oil and precious metal prices, which has had a positive impact on the share prices of Russian oil and gas companies.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.