Six US troops killed during operation in Middle East — US Central Command

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. A number of American troops killed in military operation in the Middle East has climbed to six, the US Central Command reported.

"As of 4 p.m. ET, March 2, [9:00 p.m. GMT] six US service members have been killed in action," the US Central Command said in a statement posted on its X social network account.

"US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," the statement added.

About strikes on Iran

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.