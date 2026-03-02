{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Six US troops killed during operation in Middle East — US Central Command

US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. A number of American troops killed in military operation in the Middle East has climbed to six, the US Central Command reported.

"As of 4 p.m. ET, March 2, [9:00 p.m. GMT] six US service members have been killed in action," the US Central Command said in a statement posted on its X social network account.

"US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," the statement added.

About strikes on Iran

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.

Tags
United StatesIran
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
UAE leader’s walk at Dubai Mall is 'powerful message' — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the resilient UAE is one of the few truly neutral places in the world
Read more
US strikes call in question its ability to negotiate on Iranian nuclear dossier — diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, there was no reason for a military action
Read more
Expert: Oil price should stay at $50 per barrel if Russia, OPEC agree on production cut
It’s important to keep distance between producers of traditional oil and shale oil in order not to undermine the market, analyst saya
Read more
Lavrov, Kerry to continue talks on Syrian chemical weapons
Moscow had handed over its Syria plan to Washington
Read more
Vessel hit by two shells in port of Bahrain — UKMTO
All members of the ship’s crew are safe and have evacuated the vessel
Read more
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Read more
Israel instructs to suspend gas production at Leviathan field
Qatar Energy also announced the suspension of liquefied natural gas production in connection with Iran’s air strikes
Read more
British Akrotiri base in Cyprus damaged by drone strike — Cyprus Mail
According to the newspaper, a small drone had impacted the airfield of the base
Read more
Qatar Energy set to declare force majeure on LNG supplies — Reuters
Earlier, the company announced suspension of production of LNG and related products due to Iran’s air strikes
Read more
Global mistrust of Western reserve currencies grows — Putin
The Russian leader also stressed that all Western anti-Russian sanctions must be lifted as part of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in accordance with Russia’s new proposal
Read more
Russian forces liberate over 80 settlements in special operation zone this winter — expert
In February, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 24 settlements, taking control of more than 360 square kilometers of territory
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about oil, gas prices amid Middle East tensions
Russia’s leading indices rose as the main trading session started
Read more
UAE leader’s walk at Dubai Mall is 'powerful message' — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the resilient UAE is one of the few truly neutral places in the world
Read more
Pentagon Chief says US didn't start the conflict with Iran
Washington will finish it, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Russian stock market closes in the green on Monday
The MOEX Index added 1.3%, while the RTS Index increased by 1.44%
Read more
‘Black swan’ events that could change situation may emerge in the Middle East — expert
According to Anna Fedyunina, these include the direct involvement of new states in the conflict, as well as attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Airlines canceled 216 flights between Russia, Middle East — Transport Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the largest number of Russian organized tourists is now in the UAE
Read more
Ukraine plans to buy 50% in Lisichansk refinery from Rosneft
Read more
European gas price may jump to $600 even with short Hormuz closure — expert
A closure would affect more than 20% of global LNG exports
Read more
Lavrov calls Macron's statements about Russia’s threat to EU unwise
"Russia needs to eliminate the root causes of the situation that the West has created in Ukraine to subdue, influence, and wage war against the Russian Federation," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Israel carries out over 1,000 combat sorties over Iran — army
The military accompanied this information with a video clip showing how an Israeli fighter is dodging an Iranian missile in the sky over Tehran
Read more
Iraq says over 70 rockets, drones attack Erbil since start of escalation
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pointed out the complexity of Baghdad's position in the current conflict, as Iraq is "being attacked by various parties involved in the confrontation in the region"
Read more
Six US troops killed during operation in Middle East — US Central Command
US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region
Read more
UAE, Qatar want to convince US to shorten operation against Iran — Bloomberg
The countries are seeking to build a wide coalition to advance a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict to prevent regional escalation and a prolonged energy price shock, Bloomberg reports
Read more
Damage to nuclear power plants in Iran, UAE to cause disaster — nuclear scientist
Damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE during hostilities could have catastrophic consequences, including radiation contamination of the Persian Gulf, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear industry expert and director of the AtomInfo-Center, said
Read more
The dissenters appeared inside the United Russia Party
Read more
Russian Middle East envoy, Hamas official discuss regional situation
Read more
Kiev’s losses amount to 119,500 soldiers, mercenaries this winter — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev lost around 16,300 drones and 1,400 tanks and other armored vehicles in combat operations between December and February
Read more
Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor
Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Vladimir Saldo noted
Read more
Iran targets German bases in Jordan, Iraq — magazine
While all projectiles and drones were neutralized by air defense systems, one US soldier was affected by falling debris, Der Spiegel reported
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Israel refutes reports about missile attack on Netanyahu’s office
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that Iran had delivered a missile strike on Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Read more
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Read more
Kaliningrad is one of Russia’s most vulnerable regions — Dzhabarov
Since 2022, NATO and EU countries have been pursuing a consistent policy of complicating the situation in the region and creating conditions for its blockade from the rest of Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov said
Read more
Strait of Hormuz open to tankers ‘until further notice’ — Iranian official
Former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Mohsen Rezaei said that the American military and their contingent in the region are now considered "legitimate targets" for Tehran
Read more
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
Read more
Tanker under US flag attacked in Bahrain port — Reuters
The crew promptly left the ship and was not injured
Read more
Russia calls for urgent ceasefire by all parties in conflict around Iran — MFA
The ministry emphasized that "attacks on civilian targets, whether in Iran or in Arab states, are unacceptable and must be completely ruled out"
Read more
US stock market opens in decline amid Middle East escalation
As of 17:30 Moscow time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average — the main indicator of business activity in the US — fell by 1.08% to 48,447.52 points
Read more
Israel hits dozens of Iranian security headquarters in Tehran
In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites
Read more
Insurers to suspend war risks coverage in Persian Gulf
According to market players, insurance rates for the Persian Gulf have recently doubled
Read more
US president tells NYT he sees three candidates for post of Iran's leader
Donald Trump declined to respond to a request to name specific names
Read more
Five police officers killed in Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Another six policemen were wounded
Read more
Russia to continue coordination with Iran, China within IAEA, if need be — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out that a special meeting had been held on Monday
Read more
Epic Fury timing, US goals in Iran: statements by Pentagon
When conducting a military operation against Iran, the United States is ready to go "as far as we need to advance American interests," Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said
Read more
No signs that US intend to strike Bushehr NPP — Russian diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that a strike on an operating nuclear plant would be a disaster
Read more
US to keep supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself — Pentagon
Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established ties with China
Read more
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
Read more
Prospect for dialogue and assessment of situation: IAEA chief on situation around Iran
The agency continues attempts to resume contacts with Iran’s nuclear regulators, but so far without success
Read more
Silver futures fall by more than 5%
As of 17:26 Moscow time, silver was down 5.02% at $88.61 per troy ounce
Read more
Iran's ambassador to Astana says that conflict with US will be long
Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's advisers
Read more
Russian oil and gas are not supplied through Strait of Hormuz — experts
A number of Russian companies are involved in upstream projects in Middle Eastern countries, but that oil is formally not Russian, Maxim Malkov said
Read more
Hungary has satellite data showing Druzhba oil pipeline is operational — Szijjarto
The minister noted that in conditions where oil supplies from the Persian Gulf region have "become uncertain" due to developments surrounding Iran and the possibility of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz being closed, "the blocking of a well-functioning land oil pipeline is an act of aggression against Hungary"
Read more
New strikes, casualties on both sides: Middle East conflict
Iran used missiles and drones for new attacks on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars said
Read more
Rostec develops upgraded version of Obereg 2.0 assault body armor
The vest can be equipped with Br4 and more durable Br5 armor panels
Read more
Fire outbreak eliminated at oil terminal after Ukrainian drone attack
Thirty-eight people and ten vehicle were engaged in fire containment
Read more
Trump carries out most military strikes among latest US presidents — Axios
According to the media outlet, Donald Trump ordered more airstrikes in 2025 than Joe Biden during his entire term
Read more
Russian embassy in Ankara reports attempted sabotage on TurkStream, Blue Stream
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian intelligence services have information about the Kiev regime’s preparations for sabotage on the Black Sea gas pipelines
Read more
Israeli operation against Iran may continue until April — radio
This statement came after US President Donald Trump suggested that hostilities in the Middle East may continue for several weeks
Read more
Settling political scores and plans to destroy Iran: Russian diplomat’s statements
Russia "strongly and categorically condemns" the United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Iran launches another round of ballistic missiles against Israel — TV
Most of the projectiles were launched in the direction of the southern parts of Israel and Tel Aviv
Read more
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Read more
Finland, Norway, Poland step up military activity near Russia's borders — Medvedev
The politician noted that he had just visited the border with Finland, where walls, barriers, and other structures are being built at full speed
Read more
Iran hits US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain — IRGC
The US base Arifjan in Kuwait was struck with 12 drones
Read more
Russia appreciates US mediation on Ukraine but relies on itself only — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on Washington’s mediation toward resolving the Ukraine conflict amid the US attack on Iran
Read more
Global oil market could lose up to 10 mbd amid escalation in Middle East — expert
Anastasia Levchenko, Researcher at the Gaidar Institute's Industrial Organization and Infrastructure Economics Department, said that Brent price could gain another $20
Read more
NASA working with Russia to ensure safe operation of ISS — spokesperson
"NASA is continuously working with its stakeholders and partners to ensure a crew complement in orbit to maintain and maximize scientific use of the International Space Station," Stephanie Schierholz said
Read more
Russia to keep fish supplies to Middle East if security situation allows
Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries stressed that it kept a close eye on developments in the Middle East
Read more
Durov’s fortune loses $2.24 bln in February 2026 — Bloomberg
It decreased to $12.1 bln
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with over 190 drones in past 24 hours
A man was wounded as 30 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Shebekinsky district
Read more
Iran vows retaliation after Khamenei’s death, dismisses US nuclear accusations as lies
Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi condemned the US attack on Iran as a "crime and aggression"
Read more
Ukrainian strikes damage over 130 residential houses in Belgorod over past week — mayor
According to Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov, construction workers are currently restoring 748 properties
Read more
No radiation threat, Bushehr plant stable — IAEA chief on situation around Iran
The IAEA has been unable to re-establish contact with Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities so far
Read more
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic five times over past day
There were no reports on casualties among civilians
Read more
Events over Iran raise doubts if talks with the West are feasible — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the developments in Iran "starkly illustrate the futility of appeals to reason, legality, or respect for sovereignty and mutual interests in today’s international arena"
Read more
Iranian missiles hit targets in Gush Dan metropolitan area in central Israel — news agency
No additional details were provided
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
Israel says 'struck and dismantled' headquarters of Iranian state broadcaster
The Iranian broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Israel and the United States delivered two strikes on buildings located on the territory of the headquarters of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority in Tehran
Read more
Lavrov and Saudi counterpart note risk of third countries' involvement in Iran war
The foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation around Iran, which has developed as a result of aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic republic, the statement says
Read more
Ukraine’s state debt ups 13% to exceed $73 billion in 2013
Read more
Russian antimonopoly regulator may start settlement consultations with Google on March 6
FAS may deny fine reduction for Google in settlement due to long-term order nonperformance
Read more
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Read more
Britain, France and Germany to develop long-range missiles — Macron
The French president stressed that as partnerships strengthen, other projects aimed at supporting European sovereignty could appear
Read more
Slots for flights discussed with Middle East airports
The Russian air carrier Aeroflot will start outbound flights from the UAE since March 3
Read more
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, Match 2nd
Read more
Pakistan urges UN to clamp down on weapon shipments to Syria
UN representative says: "Syria is ablaze with conflict, blood is being spilt. We can't end this war with weapons"
Read more
Demand for Russian LNG in Asia to rise if Strait of Hormuz is closed — experts
The Strait of Hormuz is a key oil and gas export route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and further with the Indian Ocean, through which more than 20% of global oil and LNG supplies pass
Read more
Europe faces gas crisis if 20% of LNG exits market due to Hormuz closure — expert
According to Maria Belova, Europe could face a gas deficit of up to 40 billion cubic meters and a surge in TTF prices comparable to the spring of 2022
Read more
Russia expects unbiased assessment of attack on Iran from IAEA chief — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov recalled that in 2009 the Agency’s General Assembly had passed a resolution designating attacks on civilian nuclear facilities as a violation of the norms of international law, the United Nations and IAEA Charters
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian defense minister speaks out on confrontation with West, Ukrainian losses
According to the minister, Ukrainian losses exceeded 560,000 servicemen killed and wounded in 2024
Read more
Israel, US deliver new round of strikes against Tehran — Iranian state television
Powerful explosions have occurred in the city
Read more
West denies Iran right to peaceful use on nuclear energy — Russian diplomat
The US' actions run counter to the nuclear non-proliferation regime and makes it more fragile, Mikhail Ulyanov stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia sells currency worth $215.2 mln in domestic market
The volume of currency sold by the Bank of Russia with settlements on February 26 amounted to $213.8 mln
Read more
Pentagon says operation against Iran not another US ‘endless war’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine noted at the same press conference that the campaign is not a short one either
Read more
US Embassy in Riyadh ablaze following explosion — Reuters
The news agency did not report on the consequences of the incident
Read more
US missile defense systems fail to secure airspace from Iranian strikes — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the destruction of any system or a strike on a high-tech facility would entail the loss of personnel operating them, in this case, US military personnel
Read more
Three officials to temporarily lead Iran
IRNA news agency did not disclose the length of the transitional period and the scope of the authorities of the officials
Read more
Iran's underground depots remain invulnerable to Israeli, US weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that Iran’s storage facilities were located in rock formations that were not inferior to fortified military infrastructure
Read more
Pentagon says operation against Iran could take several weeks
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said the US army would carry out all the tasks set by the US President
Read more
Hegseth confirms no American boots on ground in Iran currently
The Pentagon chief declined to discuss further plans of his agency
Read more
Double standards undermine UNSC credibility — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani once again reiterated his country’s position that Iran doesn’t seek a war of an escalation of the conflict but "will not surrender its sovereignty"
Read more