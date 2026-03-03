Lebanese Health Ministry says 52 killed, 154 wounded in Israeli strikes over past day

BEIRUT, March 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Lebanon that killed at least 52 people and wounded 154 others over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported on the X social media platform.

The ministry had stated earlier on Monday that strikes had killed 31 people and wounded 149 others by midday.

Rescue operations are underway in the Jnah district and the Bourj el-Barajneh suburb following the evening bombings, and the casualty count is expected to increase, the ministry added in its statement.