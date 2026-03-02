Russia calls for urgent ceasefire by all parties in conflict around Iran — MFA

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian side calls on all parties involved in the situation concerning Iran to immediately cease fire and implement measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalating armed confrontation across the Middle East, resulting from US and Israeli aggression against Iran," the statement reads.

"For our part, we call for the immediate cessation of hostilities by all sides and, as an unconditional priority, the adoption of comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region," the ministry emphasized.

"It is evident that, beyond pursuing regime change in Iran through the most unscrupulous methods, including the murder of a sovereign state’s leadership, Washington and Tel Aviv are also seeking to undermine efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Iran and its Arab neighbors," the Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry emphasized that "attacks on civilian targets, whether in Iran or in Arab states, are unacceptable and must be completely ruled out." "We once again strongly urge all parties to renounce the use of force in resolving existing differences and to move towards political and diplomatic settlement of all issues, while respecting the legitimate security interests of all countries in the region," the ministry concluded.