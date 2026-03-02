Explosion takes place at British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus — In-Cyprus portal

NICOSIA, March 2. /TASS/. An explosion has occurred at the British military air base Akrotiri, located on the island of Cyprus, the In-Cyprus news portal reported.

The portal informed, citing the Israeli Channel 14, that a powerful explosion was heard in the area of the Akrotiri base, after which sirens sounded and aircraft began taking off from the base's airfield. In-Cyprus recalled that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in a video address published on social media X that Great Britain had approved a US request to use its military bases for strikes on missile depots in Iran.

Earlier, the Cyprus Mail reported, citing sources, that a "security threat" has been declared at the British military air bases in the Overseas Territory of Akrotiri and Dhekelia. The alert was disseminated shortly before midnight local time [10 p.m. GMT]. Personnel were instructed to "return to your homes and stay inside until further notice," and those on base were advised to "move away from windows and take cover behind or beneath substantial, solid furniture" and await further instructions.