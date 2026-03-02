Russia ready to mediate in defusing tensions in Middle East — ambassador to Israel

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia expresses its readiness to serve as a mediator in easing tensions in the Middle East, Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov announced during a morning broadcast on Rossiya-24 TV.

"We are prepared to facilitate dialogue, given our established relations with all countries in the region," Viktorov stated. He also recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already engaged in several telephone conversations with regional counterparts. "Our stance is unequivocal: hostilities must cease immediately, and all efforts should be directed toward restoring political and diplomatic solutions," he stated.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation targeting Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck in the attack. The White House justified the strikes by citing missile and nuclear threats posed by Iran. In a provocative move, US leaders also called on the Iranians to rise against their government and seize power. The operation resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures within the Islamic Republic's leadership. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation.