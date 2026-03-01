Lavrov, Wang Yi express readiness to promote stabilization in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi of China have condemned the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran and expressed their readiness to consolidate efforts to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The two top diplomats condemned the United States and Israel’s massive strikes on the Iranian territory carried out despite Tehran’s openness to dialogue," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Wang Yi also "stressed that such acts of aggression flagrantly violate the norms of international law and basic principles of the United Nations Charter, destabilize the situation in the entire region," it noted. "They especially stressed the inadmissibility of the course toward toppling legitimately elected authorities in sovereign states."

"The ministers stressed that Moscow and Beijing had a consolidated position during Saturday’s Russia-and Chine-initiated emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. They expressed their readiness to continue efforts to promote the stabilization of the situation and coordinate their actions within the Security Council, the IAEA, as well as the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS), and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter," it said.

"Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressed the need for a political and diplomatic settlement of any issues of the Iranian dossier, including ensuring legitimate security interests of all countries of the Gulf," it said, adding that the two ministers "agreed to continue close contacts on all pressing international issues.".