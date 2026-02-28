US faces unprecedented scale of simultaneous attacks on overseas bases — WSJ

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. Washington has never before dealt with such a scale of simultaneous strikes on US military bases abroad, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official.

According to the official, US forces had been prepared for the attacks.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.