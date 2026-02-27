UK evacuates diplomats from Iran due to threat of regional conflict

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. Great Britain has evacuated staff from its embassy in Iran due to the threat of a military conflict beginning in the region, according to the British government’s website.

"We have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," the British government said in a message.

In January, the White House warned that it was ready to use force if Tehran fails to engage in talks aimed at reaching a "fair deal" under which Iran completely drops any plans to obtain nuclear weapons. The Iranian government has repeatedly said it had no plans of creating a nuclear bomb. The Pentagon has amassed substantial military forces, including two aircraft carrier strike groups, in the Middle East. On February 19, the US administration announced that it had given Iran a maximum of 15 days, starting from that date, to reach an agreement.