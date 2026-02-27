FACTBOX: Putin calls for faster adoption of autonomous systems

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed that measures be taken to accelerate the deployment of autonomous systems across various sectors of the economy. The corresponding directive was issued following a meeting on the development of autonomous systems chaired by the head of state on January 16. The document has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

TASS has compiled the key instructions issued by the president.

Support for special military operation participants and their families

The president instructed that amendments be introduced to regulatory legal acts to ensure the proactive transfer of information regarding discharged participants of the special military operation and family members of fallen servicemen.

The head of state expects a report on the implementation of this instruction by April 1, 2026.

Those designated as responsible are Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Chair of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, Anna Tsivileva.

Development of unmanned and autonomous systems

Putin instructed that measures be taken to accelerate the deployment of autonomous systems across various sectors of the economy.

The president recommended that the Moscow city government share its experience in the use of unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence with other Russian regions.

The government, with the participation of the Interior Ministry, is expected to define by the end of April the criteria under which experiments with unmanned aerial vehicles conducted under a special regulatory regime are deemed successful.

Following this, the "prompt deployment of autonomous systems in sectors of the economy" is planned.

The president instructed that communication solutions be developed for the monitoring, identification, and control of autonomous systems.

Research centers and testing grounds for the certification of unmanned systems, as well as supporting infrastructure for autonomous systems, are to be established in Russia.

The government, jointly with the Defense Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, with the participation of the Russian Export Center, will develop an effective model for exporting Russian products in the field of unmanned technologies.

Putin also instructed that a national system for the training and retraining of specialists in unmanned systems be organized.

Involving special military operation participants in unmanned technology development

The government, together with the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, the Defense Ministry, and the presidential administration, is set to intensify efforts to involve special military operation servicemen in the development of unmanned technologies.

The relevant agencies and bodies have been instructed to "take measures to actively involve participants of the special military operation in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of autonomous systems."

Use of unmanned transport on public roads

Putin instructed the government and the State Duma to adopt a law on unmanned vehicles by August 1.

In addition, the government is to consider establishing "experimental legal regimes necessary for the use of ground-based autonomous systems on public roads and sidewalks.".