UN resolution hampers negotiations on Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. A February 24 resolution of an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine creates obstacles to the settlement negotiations, while its plausible theses are a new deception, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the content of the new resolution of the UN General Assembly then, like all previous non-consensual decisions of this body on the Ukrainian issue, it has nothing to do with humanism, concern for the fate of ordinary civilians or the restoration of justice," she said at a news briefing.

"The only goal pursued by the authors of this document was to try to create atmospherics while the real negotiation process is underway in the trilateral format. The specious points of the resolution, including the ceasefire, should mislead no one. Given the treachery inherent in the Bandera regime, its European sponsors and their inability to negotiate, the call for a ceasefire is nothing more than a simple deception to give the army a break, gain time to regroup, and create an image of peacemakers. The sensible part of the international community understands all this perfectly well, because it has already been repeatedly deceived by such things."

The US position

Zakharova called it noteworthy that "the US delegation, acting as mediators in the negotiation process, tried to edit the one-sided politicized document submitted by Ukraine and European countries. They proposed removing a number of destructive points from it, including confirming, as it was written there, the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. When this failed, the Americans refused to support the original draft during the vote. A United States’ vote against would have been clearer and leading to something.

"But even in the current situation, it is obvious that the split in the Western bloc over the Ukrainian plot is deepening. It differs, it is multifaceted, it is ambiguous, but it is obvious. The European party of war fears like the plague the prospects of establishing peace in Ukraine, this is why it is trying to put a stick in the wheel of the pragmatic diplomatic effort. All these attempts are doomed to failure. Warm greetings to all these Western European fans of the ultra-liberal comeback in the United States."

The "weight" of the document

Zakharova urged not to exaggerate the significance of the resolution. "We consider it a continuation of a series of politicized and malicious anti-Russian initiatives," she said. Zakharova is convinced that striving for peace should mean "a negotiation process, calls for a settlement, refusal to encourage terrorist acts [of the Kiev regime]," and not "Russophobic demagoguery."

"The key role and responsibility for maintaining international peace and security belongs to the United Nations Security Council, which adopted resolution 2774 a year ago. It calls for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Zakharova said. She added that this document, unlike the recent resolution, is binding. "Today, the task of all interested parties is to consistently and conscientiously implement this decision of the UN Security Council," the diplomat is convinced.