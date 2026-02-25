Merz says he asked China to use its influence to end conflict in Ukraine

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had asked the Chinese leadership to use its influence to help bring the conflict in Ukraine to a swift conclusion.

Merz noted that "China has become one of the great powers." "China’s voice is heard around the world. Its decisions carry significant weight. But this also entails responsibility," he told journalists during his visit to Beijing. He stated that he had urged the Chinese side to use its influence to facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Beijing can exert influence in this regard. We also know that signals from China are taken very seriously in Moscow. This applies both to words and to actions," the German chancellor emphasized.

At the same time, Merz welcomed China’s commitment to peace in the region. "I hope that on this basis we will be able to continue cooperating. We are committed to this interaction in our diplomatic efforts to achieve peace," the German chancellor concluded.

Merz is currently in China on an official visit. He has held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as well as with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The German chancellor is accompanied on the trip by representatives of the leadership of around 30 leading German companies. Germany and China have signed five intergovernmental agreements, including in the economic sphere.