DONETSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, with the West’s support, would have destroyed Donbass if Russia hadn't interceded for the region’s residents four years ago and launched the special military operation, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

"Four years ago, the special military operation began, a liberation operation for us. If Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin hadn’t made such an important decision back then, the Donbass we know and love would no longer exist. The Kiev regime, with the support of its Western ‘partners,’ did everything to destroy us," Pushilin wrote.

He added that thanks to Russia’s support, the region’s residents "persevered, became part of the family of Russian regions, and are now restoring Donbass." "Our primary goal is to raise the standard of living in the Donetsk People’s Republic to the national level by 2030," the DPR head noted.

Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky reported on Telegram that the beginning of the special military operation marked the beginning of the liberation of Russian people who had been subjected to pressure for many years because they "wanted to speak and think in Russian, to honor their traditions, true heroes, their identity, and cultural sovereignty."

"The solidarity and unity of our people help us overcome difficulties every day and defend justice. The country has rallied around our president, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We stand with every soldier of our invincible army. Supporting our service members and their families is a priority of state policy, our common cause. The goals of the special military operation are absolutely clear, and there is no doubt they will be achieved. Victory is ours, because the best sons of the Fatherland always stand for truth and historical memory," Balitsky concluded.

The special military operation was launched on February 24, 2022 by the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to neutralize threats from the Kiev regime, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.