Hungary will refuse to support Ukraine’s joining EU, €90 bln loan for Kiev — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, March 16. /TASS/. Hungary will state at the upcoming EU Foreign and Energy Ministers meetings that Ukraine’s accession is out of the question and that it will veto a 20th sanctions package on Russia and a 90 billion euro loan for Kiev until oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline are resumed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said before departing for Brussels.

"They will demand that we support a 90 billion euro military loan for Ukraine, vote for a 20th sanctions package and greenlight continued negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession. But our position is clear, and we will not give in to pressure to agree to these demands," Hungary’s top diplomat said in a video address on Hungarian television. "Ukraine’s accession to the EU is out of the question, and a 20th sanctions package and a 90 billion euro loan can only be included in the agenda as soon as the Ukrainians resume oil supplies and provide guarantees that they will never halt those again," he added.

Hungary will clarify its position on these matters at the upcoming meetings of the EU Council on Foreign Relations and the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE), which will be held simultaneously later on Monday, Szijjarto announced. "Two Councils, and the same choice lies between Hungary and Ukraine," he noted.

Even as "oil transit could potentially resume as early as today," Ukraine still refuses to unblock the Druzhba pipeline, according to Szijjarto. "Brussels could attempt to pressure Ukraine to resume oil deliveries, but, I am afraid, they will instead focus on pressuring us and presenting their demands," he lamented.

Russian oil has not been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungarian refineries since January 27. Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude via the Adriatic Pipeline. Budapest took retaliatory measures against Kiev, blocking its €90 billion "military loan" from the European Union.