Russian car market ranked sixth in Europe in May

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s new passenger car market ranked sixth among Europe’s largest auto markets in May 2026, slipping one position compared with April, the Autostat agency reported, citing data from consulting company GlobalData.

Germany remained Europe’s largest market in May, with 239,400 new vehicles sold, up 0.1% year-on-year. The United Kingdom ranked second with 160,700 cars sold (+7.1%), followed by Italy in third place with 150,100 vehicles (+7.7%). France came next with 128,500 cars sold (+3.7%), while Spain recorded sales of 111,900 units (-0.8%).

According to the agency, 109,900 new passenger cars were sold in Russia in May, which was 20.5% higher than in the same period last year.

The report notes that the Russian market demonstrated the strongest growth dynamics among Europe’s largest automobile markets. In addition, sales of new passenger cars in Russia have exceeded the 100,000-unit mark for the third consecutive month.