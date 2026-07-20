Russia, North Korea see US behavior as cause of degradation of global situation — MFA

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang believe that the situation in the world as a whole and in Northeast Asia in particular is degrading due to the fault of the United States and its allies.

"During the exchange of views on key international problems, a common understanding was expressed that the main reason for the degradation of the situation in Northeast Asia and in the world as a whole is the irresponsible behavior of the United States and its allies, who are increasing provocative military activity around the Korean Peninsula," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

The Russian foreign ministry noted that "under these conditions, the comprehensive deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK contributes to ensuring regional and international security and to the formation of a new just multipolar world order based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests."