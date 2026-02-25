Larry Summers to resign from Harvard over Epstein ties — CNN

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Harvard president Larry Summers said he will end his professorship career amid the university's ongoing investigation into its contacts with convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported.

"In a statement, Summers described the retirement as a ‘difficult decision’ and that he is ‘grateful’ to the thousands of students and colleagues he taught and worked with," CNN said.

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said Summers has also resigned from his role as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

The resignation followed the release of government documents that revealed years of correspondence between the economist and Epstein, in which Summers, for instance, asked him for advice on personal matters. Earlier, because of this scandal, Summers had already left the board of directors of OpenAI and was expelled from the American Economic Association for life.