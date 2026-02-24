Plans to supply Kiev with nuclear bomb breach international law — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The intentions of France and the UK to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons constitute a violation of international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"You have already heard our Parliament urging colleagues in England and France to initiate parliamentary investigations. This is a blatant violation of all standards, principles, and relevant provisions of international law," Peskov noted, commenting on reports by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about London and Paris actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb.

According to the SVR, the UK and France believe that "Kiev would be able to aspire to more advantageous terms of ceasing the hostilities" if it possesses nuclear weapons. Their plans involve a covert transfer of European-made components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option. The SVR noted that "Berlin has prudently refused" to participate in this "dangerous venture."

Russian senators have called for investigations at the international and national levels. The Federation Council (upper house of parliament) also proposed that the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons conduct investigations into the intentions of London and Paris in accordance with their respective mandates.