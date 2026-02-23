Russia’s Investigative Committee confirms traffic policeman killed in Moscow blast

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee’s department in Moscow confirmed that one traffic police officer was killed in a blast in front of the Savyolovsky railway station in the Russian capital, and two more were injured.

"As a result of actions by the attacker, one traffic policeman sustained injuries incompatible with life and died at the scene of the incident. Two more policemen were taken to a city hospital, where they are being given medical assistance," the Investigative Committee said in a report.

The attacker died at the scene, the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in Moscow said, after analyzing video recordings from surveillance cameras.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case. Its investigators and detectives are still working at the scene.