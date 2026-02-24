Russian Army clears Berestok in Donbass region of Ukrainian troops — expert

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Russian fighters are conducting an offensive along three sectors of Berestok near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) now that they have cleared the locality of Ukrainian troops, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko shared with TASS that Ukrainian troops had retreated from some sectors in Berestok as they risked being encircled by Russian forces advancing there.

"According to information at my disposal, the locality of Berestok has been completely cleared of Ukrainian militants. Now, our servicemen are building on their successes in three sectors there as they advance eastwards, westwards and northwards," the expert said. The northern sector of Berestok borders the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, he specified.