Iranian soldiers write messages on missiles telling US to get out of Middle East

TEHRAN, March 17. /TASS/. Iranian soldiers write on missiles that are launched at the US and Israeli positions that they will continue strikes until the last American soldier leaves the Middle East, according to the Iranian state television.

It released a photo of a missile with such an inscription in English.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.